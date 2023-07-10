Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Statesville, NC
