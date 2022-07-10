 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC

It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

