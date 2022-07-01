The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
