Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

