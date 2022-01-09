Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC
