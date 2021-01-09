 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

