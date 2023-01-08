Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.