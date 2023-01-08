 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

