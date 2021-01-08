Statesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. We will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville resident…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forec…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today.…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Par…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …