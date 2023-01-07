Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Statesville, NC
