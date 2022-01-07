 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

