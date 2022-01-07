Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
