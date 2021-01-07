The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Statesville, NC
