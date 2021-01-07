 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert