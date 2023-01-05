Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Statesville, NC
