Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC
