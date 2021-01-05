Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. We will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today.…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The forecast is cal…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. T…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degree…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is show…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are ex…