Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Statesville, NC
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
