Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Statesville, NC

It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

