Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Statesville, NC
