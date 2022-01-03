 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EST until MON 2:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

