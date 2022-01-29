 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Statesville, NC

It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

