Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC
