 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert