Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.