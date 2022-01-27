 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

