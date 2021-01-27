Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC
