 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert