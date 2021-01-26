Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine …
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket th…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcaste…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Mo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures wi…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…