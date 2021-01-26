 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

