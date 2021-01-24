The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
