Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.