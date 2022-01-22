Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.