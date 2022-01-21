It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 19 degrees is today's low. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's w…
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecaste…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 d…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds li…