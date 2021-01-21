Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 d…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees t…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will …
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket th…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Fr…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Statesville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's lo…