Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's to…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should …