Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.