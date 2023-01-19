 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

