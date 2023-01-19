Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Stat…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's to…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…