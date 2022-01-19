 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert