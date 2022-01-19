Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
