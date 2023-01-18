Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Statesville, NC
