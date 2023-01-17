Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Stat…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You may wan…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should …
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 m…