It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's w…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degr…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inc…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degr…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.