Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC

It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

