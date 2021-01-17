Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Statesville, NC
