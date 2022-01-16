It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Statesville, NC
