Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.