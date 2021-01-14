Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in State…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing in the evening. Partial clearing late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. C…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 de…
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorro…