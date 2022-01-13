Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC
