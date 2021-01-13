Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 5:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Statesville, NC
