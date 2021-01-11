Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville resident…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tod…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today.…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing in the evening. Partial clearing late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. C…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 de…