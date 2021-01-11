 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

