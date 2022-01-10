 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

