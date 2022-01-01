Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
