Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:03 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Statesville, NC
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
