Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
