 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert