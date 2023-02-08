Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 …
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Friday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…