Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

