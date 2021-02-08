Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Statesville, NC
