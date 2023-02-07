Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.